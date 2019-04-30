"It nearly killed me." The first time Casey Donovan had sex was with her catfisher Olga.

It was an anonymous phone call on Australia Day which started the beginning of an ordeal that would go on to change Casey Donovan’s life forever.

In fact, it almost destroyed it.

The Australian Idol winner was subject to a cruel catfishing attack which left her besotted with a man named Campbell, who after the first out-of-the-blue phone call, she went on to speak to on the phone every day for six years.

Campbell was actually a woman named “Olga”.

In a revealing interview with Andrew Denton tonight, Casey discussed her bizarre friendship with Olga, who she believed was a friend of Campbell’s for the duration of their relationship.

“Campbell was going to pick me up from the airport, would you believe he didn’t turn up?” she told Denton on Interview.

“He sent his friend Olga instead – I’d spoken to Olga on the phone because they were at a party. She came with a teddy bear and a big card that said ‘I love you'(from Campbell)”.

Casey quickly became friends Olga and for more than six years, considered Olga her best friend. She was her only connection to the man on the other end of the phone Casey was convinced existed.