A cosmetic doctor said 'Brotox' is officially on the rise. Here's what she's seeing in her clinic.

In case you're not across it, Joe Jonas is now the poster boy for injectables.

The singer, who shares two children with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, has joined the growing number of celebrities who've talked about using injectables and fillers to maintain a smooth and youthful-looking appearance.

In recent times, we've had many female celebrities open up about their cosmetic work (from Amy Schumer to Kim Kardashian), but it seems the scales are (finally) tipping with cosmetic doctors seeing a rise in non-invasive aesthetic treatments for males.

Yep, 'Brotox' is having a major moment.

Ask any of the men in your life on their thoughts about having injectables, and you might be surprised.

Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials said this is reflective of what she's seeing in clinic - telling Mamamia she's noticed a steady increase of males coming through her doors and requesting injectable treatments.

"Men still represent a minority of the demographic seeking aesthetic treatments but the number is slowly rising," she said.

"There’s a small but steady increase in men wanting to keep up with their female partners, who are getting regular aesthetic treatments, and those who feel they look 'haggard' or 'tired' next to them."

According to Dr Joshi, the growing trend is reflective of men having a similar desire to look their best, as well as the normalisation of using aesthetic treatments.

But are injectables for men different to injectables for women? And what should men who are considering anti-wrinkle injectables expect?

Here's everything you need to know.

What are the main differences with injectables for men versus women?

In case you need a quick reminder, anti-wrinkle injections are used to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles (caused by things like ageing, sun exposure and pollution) by relaxing the facial muscles for a smoother, fresher appearance.

Anti-wrinkle injections are commonly used on the forehead, between the eyebrows, in the outer corner of the eyes (also known as crow's feet) and around the mouth.

But there are some differences when it comes to anti-wrinkle injections for men versus anti-wrinkle injections for women.

For starters, the dosage of anti-wrinkle injections is different for men.