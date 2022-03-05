OPINION: 'I'm a cosmetic doctor. Here's what I want you to know about cheap injectables.'

There was a recent piece published on Mamamia, which looked at the rise of cosmetic injectables and reversal of treatments, often for poorly done work, and a reflection on why this might be increasingly the case.

A common reason cited, which is well known among those of us who’ve been around a while, is the explosion of aesthetics and injectables in the beauty space.

This has undoubtably led to the proliferation of chain clinics and corporates that pull in relatively junior and inexperienced nurses and doctors, with minimal medical training post graduation, into this industry.

People can be trained in injecting after as little as a weekend or a week-long bootcamp, and then set up in salons and chain clinics to inject with minimal oversight and supervision.

With the large numbers recruited by these chains, prices drop and potential consumers - who know no different - and may choose based primarily or only on price, may go to these places.

And while we are all empowered to make our own choices, it's also important to know that this may come with a possibility of margin for error.

Because while most of these patients will be fine, some will have complications.

When I see patients in my clinic who’ve had something go awry elsewhere, or because they are coming to me as new patients, some express anxiety and surprise at the potential issues and concerns I discuss with them when going over consent.

This includes risk of bruising and bleeding, risk of injury to a blood vessel with dermal filler causing blockage, which, if not caught in time, can cause skin death as well as the rarest complication of them all - blindness in one or both eyes.