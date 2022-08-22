If you found Game of Thrones bloodthirsty, then you need to be wary of House of the Dragon.

If you've ever felt like your TV opinions are being shouted into the void, then take heart that the team behind Game of Thrones heard you loud and clear when it came to crafting their prequel series House of the Dragon.

The fandom's calls for more spectacle, more action, and most importantly, more dragons (even though the slow build-up to the dragons was one of Game of Throne's best storytelling plays) have all been secured. Just seconds into the premiere episode the mythical winged creatures are soaring across the screen.

Yet the luxe special effects and sleek design of the series, while making you feel like you're in a movie theatre, are not the show's greatest asset.

Instead, despite the fact the majority of fans had a very bumpy breakup with Game of Thrones during its blockbuster eight-season run, it's truly enticing just to find yourself back in this world. Even with a new set of characters inflicting gruesome pain upon each other to get to know.

Watch the trailer for House of the Dragon. Post continues after trailer.



Video via Binge.

House of the Dragon was co-created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal and is based on parts of Martin’s best-selling book Fire & Blood.

The series is set more than 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and begins in the ninth year of King Viserys I Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) reign, who was placed on the throne over his cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best), who had a stronger claim to the position but was effectively knocked out of the running on account of being a woman.

King Viserys and his wife Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) have spent years attempting to produce a male heir and are now holding their breath that her current pregnancy will result in the long-awaited future king.

Meanwhile, their only surviving child, 15-year-old Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) would prefer to fly dragons on the battlefield over marrying and continuing the family bloodline, but once again she is prohibited from taking the throne due to her gender (the patriarchy is really set up to be a central villain in this series).

Without delving too much into a spoiler-laden breakdown of House of the Dragon's sprawling plot lines, King Visery is faced with a series of impossible decisions when deciding who should succeed him on the throne.