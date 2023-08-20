Last year, Anna Delvey became a Netflix sensation. She's now on house arrest in a 44 sq m apartment.

It is here, in her 44 square metre apartment in Manhattan's East Village, that Variety met up with Delvey in July 2023. In fact, it was one of the rare days the 32-year-old is allowed to leave her building.

Since October, Delvey has only been allowed to leave for her weekly ICE check-ins and trimonthly parole meet-ups. When she does go outside, she's equipped with a fashion accessory very different to those she swindled for years earlier: an ankle monitor.

"It's nice to be able to walk, but it would be nicer if I was, like, free," she told Variety journalist Tatiana Siegel as they walked the New York streets.

The reason Delvey is not 'free', despite serving her time in prison, is because she is contesting her deportation to Germany. She is fighting to stay in New York, the city where she committed her crimes.

It makes sense: it's harder to monetise your infamy from another continent.

Currently, Delvey is wearing many hats (all from the confines of her apartment, obviously): podcaster, TV host, artist and sometime model.

She hopes that with enough of them, we'll allow her to take off her most recognisable: scammer.

"This was never something that I was trying to [be] or I wanted to be," Delvey told NBC News about her 'scammer persona' in June 2022.

"This is, like totally, has been pushed upon me like by the prosecution and by the following media and by the Netflix show, but I'm trying to move away from that definitely. I just like hate seeing all the 'scammer' and 'fake heiress' headlines. So it's not something I enjoy... I'd love to be given an opportunity for people not to just dismiss me as a quote-unquote scammer."

During her 2019 court case, Delvey became known for her court room looks. Her designer outfits gained her a lot of attention, and a viral Instagram fan account. It's a formula that she's recreated since being released, turning her walks to mandated parole meetings into photoshoots several times over the past year.