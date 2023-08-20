Last year, Anna Delvey became a Netflix sensation. She's now on house arrest in a 44 sq m apartment.

There was a time in early 2022 when everyone tried to learn a strange Russian-German hybrid accent. No one pulled it off quite like Julia Garner, the actor playing the now infamous fake heiress Anna Delvey in Netflix's juggernaut miniseries. But we tried!
"You're so basic," we'd say, emphasis on the -ic. About 18 months since Shonda Rhimes' drama took over our streaming algorithms, it appears that 'basic' is still the worst possible thing Delvey (or, should we say, Sorokin) thinks she could become.
As we watched play out in Inventing Anna, Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, conned her way into New York City's upper crust. Originally from Russia, she made people believe she was a German heiress set to inherit a sizeable fortune, and used this cover to gain money, goods, services and clout while working towards her goal of opening an exclusive art club.
New York Magazine's 2018 story 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' inspired the show, which chronicled how Delvey had ended up in jail after being found guilty of eight charges, including grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services.
In February 2021 she was released on parole. Six weeks later, she was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa and has been legally contesting her deportation from the United States ever since.
Last October, she was granted a US$10,000 bail bond and released from prison, but is required to remain on a 24-hour home arrest with electronic monitoring and no access to social media.