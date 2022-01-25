A former dominatrix and a 'deadbeat dad' ex: Everything we know about Julia Fox.

In late 2021, a few publications picked up a story about an actor blasting her ex-partner on Instagram.

In a series of Instagram stories, uploaded in the days leading up to Christmas, Julia Fox share details about her ex-partner Peter Artemiev, labelling him a "deadbeat dad" and accusing him of leaving her at home with a five-month-old baby, dog and "ALL THE BILLS".

It was covered in tabloids like Page Six, but ultimately, the story of her two-day online rant didn't make much noise.

This is probably in part because of the time of year that it all took place, but also, because the actor didn't have much name or face recognition.

Yet.

Here we are, a month later, and Julia Fox is essentially a permanent trending search on Google.

Watch: Turns out it's quite hard to wear Kardashian-esque clothing... Post continues below video.

Fox, 31, has been very publicly dating Kanye West, 44, since they met on New Year's Eve in Miami, which we know from her Interview magazine essay about their second date.

It has been a whirlwind for not just her and Ye, but for all of us. I'm still nursing the whiplash I sustained from the 180 degree backflip West pulled by documenting his dates with Fox through professional photoshoots, just weeks after publicly singing about wanting ex-wife Kim Kardashian back on December 10.

What a weird timeline.

Given how many of us are searching Fox on Google, and the fact that she's truly living her best, Balenciaga-filled life right now, we've rounded up all the info we could find on her life and career.

Fox is an Italian-American actress, best known for her breakout role in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, opposite Adam Sandler.

In 2020, Fox starred in two films - Puppet and PVT Chat, and in 2021, she appeared alongside Jon Hamm and Don Cheadle in the crime thriller, No Sudden Move.

Her next acting credit will be as famed Hollywood hairdresser Carrie White in a film adaptation of her memoir, Upper Cut: Highlights of My Hollywood Life, and Fox is also in talks to play Debi Mazar in a Madonna biopic.