The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Instagram detail that has fans convinced Andy Lee and Bec Harding are engaged.

After dating for four years, fans are convinced comedian Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding are now secretly engaged.

You see, over the weekend Andy posted a photo of his girlfriend celebrating her 30th birthday.

“It wasn’t the HUGE 30th bash she’d planned but we celebrated her birthday weekend in style with a 4.30am finish,” Andy wrote alongside a photo of Bec sitting underneath 30th birthday balloons.

But some eagle-eyed fans spotted a small detail in the photo. If you look closely, you’ll notice Bec’s left hand is hidden under the sleeve of her jumper, leading some to speculate that she is hiding an engagement ring.

“What’s under the jumper…. (on the left hand area that is),” one person commented.

“Is she hiding her hand for any particular reason?” another person asked.

“Hiding ring in left hand?” read another.

But before we get too excited, neither Andy or Bec have confirmed the news. So it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

2. What Ben Ungermann is doing after his sudden MasterChef exit.

Well, it finally happened.

Ben Ungermann officially left MasterChef last night, after it was revealed he was arrested earlier this year.

“Due to a personal matter, Ben will not be returning to the competition,” judge Jock Zonfrillotold told the rest of the contestants, who looked visibly shocked by the news.