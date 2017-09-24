"It's hard." Brian Austin Green has spoken candidly about his marriage to Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been together, on and off, since 2004. They were engaged, then split, then engaged again, then married, then separated, then reconciled, and somewhere in between had three children.

As the Beverley Hills, 90210 star summed it up on his ‘…With Brian Austin Green’ podcast this week, “Marriage is hard”.

“It’s work, I think, for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s… you just take it day by day,” the 44-year-old said.

He added, “You’re in it and then if you’re not, then you look back and you go, ‘That was a great 13 years.’”

The pair met on the set of sitcom Hope and Faith, when Fox was just 18. The then 30-year-old Green was a father to a two-year-old son, with his former 90210 cast mate, Vanessa Marcil.

They married in Hawaii in 2010, but after five years, the Transformers star filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The separation lasted less than a year, before they announced they were pregnant with their third child.

Seemingly alluding to the split on his podcast, Green said, “I have no problem with something not working, I really hold no expectations. I try to live day by day…

“Some people look at divorce or things not working as like a disappointment and it’s not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive.”