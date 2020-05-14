A recent arrest and a rumoured engagement: Everything we know about MasterChef's Ben Ungermann.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When a revamped version of MasterChef returned to our screens earlier this year, we were no doubt excited to meet the three shiny new judges. But we were also eager to see 24 of our favourites contestants back in the MasterChef kitchen.

However, one contestant was already making headlines before the season even started: 35-year-old Ben Ungermann.

If you’re not watching MasterChef: Back to Win, here’s what you’re missing out on. Post continues below.

Video by Channel Ten.

We first met Ben back in 2017, when he placed second in the show’s ninth season.

The fan favourite famously lost the competition by just one point, leaving Diana Chan to claim the title.

During his time on the show, the Queensland-born model earnt his reputation as ‘the ice cream king’. And it wasn’t hard to see why.

Throughout the competition, Ben impressed the judges with his unique ice cream dishes.

But despite his success in the kitchen, Ben’s time on the show wasn’t always easy.

“Viewers don’t realise contestants on MasterChef sacrifice a year of their lives. The auditioning takes five months and then there are seven months living in a house with no wallet, no phone, no internet and no TV,” he told news.com.au last year.