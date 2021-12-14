Carrie, Big, and the 'endgame' relationships we need to stop rooting for.

I, like a large chunk of the planet, tuned in to watch the premiere of And Just Like That - the much anticipated reboot of Sex and the City.

While I was keen to soak up the nostalgia and check back in with the characters I haven't seen on screen for 12 years, there was one line in particular that I haven't been able to get out of my head. And it was a line muttered at Big's funeral by one Susan Sharon.

"Am I the only one that remembers what a prick he was to Carrie?"

Cue: A super-cut of all the moments Big was absolute trash.

Video via HBO Max.

For those who are drawing a blank, let me take you for a walk down a little street in Manhattan called 'Memory Lane'...

From the get-go, Big calls Carrie 'Kid', referencing their age-gap and Big's dominance in the power dynamic. Patronising nods to Carrie's inexperience with money, career and life in general are peppered throughout their relationship, making 'Big undermining Carrie' a constant plot point in Sex and the City.

There was also a lot of denial and deflection in their relationship - with Big refusing to introduce Carrie to his mum, and then when she does meet his mum, Big refers to Carrie simply as his "friend". This minimising of the seriousness of their connection snowballs when Big physically hides their relationship from his wife, who's he's cheating on with Carrie.

Then there was the Paris saga. The one where Big tells Carrie that he's relocating to France and invites her along, before backpedalling and saying, "I don't want you to uproot your life and expect anything." As if moving to another continent could ever be classified as casual.

Their whole dynamic was build on the foundation that Big called the shots and Carrie tagged along: A primed breeding ground for an on-again-off-again relationship.

... But that's what we stayed for, right? We soldiered through episode after episode, movie after movie, to see if Carrie got to end up with her 'Mr Big'.