Samantha Jones appeared on And Just Like That for just 74 seconds. It cost $350,000.

Samantha Jones is the epitome of Sex and the City.

Kim Cattrall's character has been sorely missed during the past two seasons of And Just Like That, and the show's new additions have been trying (and sadly failing) to fit the gaping Samantha hole.

So when it was revealed Cattrall would be reprising her role for a short cameo in And Just Like That's season finale... we were seriously elated. There were high hopes too.

And for 74 glorious seconds, we basked in Samantha's presence during a phone call between her and Carrie. There were references to the OG days, a fabulous outfit, some swearing and plenty of nostalgia.

But it was certainly short-lived. Plus, it cost producers a lot of money.

Watch: A look back at the And Just Like That trailer. Post continues below.



Video via HBO.

The actor was reportedly paid around $350,000 for her small cameo in the show

A source said to Page Six that Cattrall received "a sh*tload of money", and Candace Bushnell, the author behind the Sex and the City book that inspired the series, said: "I love Kim, everyone loves Kim. I'm sure she got paid handsomely."

There were strong stipulations as well.

Cattrall did not want to film any scenes with her former co-stars - Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Page Six also reported that Cattrall wanted her scene not to be filmed on the set where show creator Michael Patrick King would be.