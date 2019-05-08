Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have officially announced their son’s traditional name.



It’s been a big week for royal babies.

(Comedy royalty and actual royalty, we mean).

With the announcements that both Amy Schumer and Meghan Markle gave birth to sons on Monday, we’ve been desperate to know what they’ve decided to name their little bundles of joy.

While we’re yet to find out what Meghan and Harry have decided on, Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have very kindly shared theirs:

Gene Attell Fischer.

Cue “Aww”.

The actress revealed her newborn’s name today with a photo of her teeny tiny son being carried by his father, including the caption, “Gene Attell Fischer and his dad Chris.”

View this post on Instagram Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris. ???? A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 7, 2019 at 7:49pm PDT

Gene’s middle name Attell appears to be a nod to fellow comedian and close friend of the couple’s, Dave Attell.

Schumer, 37, and husband Chris Fischer, 39, welcomed their first child on Sunday, May 5.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Amy captioned the snapshot on Instagram.

Welcome to the world, baby Gene!

2. Oh. Lindsay Lohan just threw major shade at Zendaya’s Met Gala Cinderella dress.

