Kanye West has done many things. But his Met Gala jacket could be the most unforgivable.

Kanye West, you’ve done many things I’ve disagreed with in your time, but this could be the most unforgivable.
OK, the weird Trump friendship and slavery comments are up there too. But wearing a $57 jacket to the 2019 Met Gala is JUST. NOT. ON.
Facts out of the way first: Kanye rolled out of bed and thought it’d be a good idea to wear a $57 jacket from workwear brand Dickies, which you can buy on Amazon, to the fashion event of the year.
There's nothing that wrong with the jacket. It's nearly winter here in Oz, I need one like this for my walk to work.
But it's the Met Gala and the theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion". It's a theme that's all about liberating whimsy, embracing flamboyance and as per the term's special resonance in LGBTI history, playing a bit with gender and sexuality.
Or, as per the definition of the theme, based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, camp is defined as "the love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration".
Hell, it's an opportunity to go extra and play with identity.
Harry Styles did it with his sheer Gucci top.
Top Comments
Liam Hemsworth still looked amazing in a suit that, while simple, allowed Miley’s outfit to shine. Kanye’s outfit was just arrogant.
Simple is not the point of the Met Gala. The Met Gala is also not Miley's event, so there was no reason in particular that he had to let her outfit shine. It's not like she was nominated for an award and it was her night.
Kanye's outfit was more casual than Liam's but Liam was just as far from the theme as Kanye was
Yeah I'm going to go with calling slavery a choice far worse than this outfit.