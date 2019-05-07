Search
fashion

Met Gala 2019: Every single look from the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

IT’S HERE.

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s 2019 Met Gala has arrived.

The millennial pink carpet has been rolled out. Anna Wintour’s bob has been meticulously styled. And we’re not sure the world was ready for just how dedicated this year’s movie stars, models and musicians were going to be to dressing for the theme.

Quick recap: The 2019 Met Gala theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion, inspired by a 1964 poem by Susan Sontag. To give you an idea of what that means, the museum’s accompanying exhibition includes looks from Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, those viral meme dresses from Viktor&Rolf, and Bjork’s famous swan dress.

Everyone from Serena Williams in yellow sneakers and Katy Perry wearing a chandelier, to all of the Kardashian/Jenners are there…

But, first, we need to talk about Lady Gaga’s bizarre entrance to the 2019 Met Gala.

Why? Because the Oscar-winning singer and actress wore not one, but four incredible outfits.

At first, it appeared Gaga had chosen a dramatic pink, poofy dress with a high-neck and billowing train. That in itself was a moment.

But no, Gaga wasn’t done there.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Hey, it's me, Lady Gaga. Image: Getty.
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
This is just something I threw on. Image: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Taking off said pink dress, she revealed a second black dress - also poofy, and accessorised with an umbrella.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
BAM. Not done yet. Image: Getty.
I call this Mary Poppins, but fashion. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Then came A THIRD OUTFIT: a figure-hugging hot pink number complete with giant diamante sunglasses and a 90s style brick mobile phone.

Oh my, who stashed a THIRD dress under here?. Image: Getty.
Please hold. Very busy.. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

And finally, the pièce de résistance...

A black, sparkly matching bra and undies set worn with fishnet stockings and the highest glitter boots we've ever seen.

I'M HERE. Image: Getty.
Bradley Cooper who? Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
A STAR IS BORN AND IT'S ME. Image: Getty.

Honestly, Gaga's entire display should be made into a feature film and shown in cinemas immediately. You can also watch her four looks unfold in the tweet below.

Now, back to the rest of the attendees. Here are all the other fabulous looks from the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. Hint: they're heaven.

Lupita Nyong'o.

Lupita Nyong'o attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Tessa Thompson.

Tessa Thompson attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lizzo.

Lizzo attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Moss.

Kate Moss attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Penelope Cruz.

Penelope Cruz attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Cara Delevingne.

Cara Delevingne attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Cardi B.

Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Ezra Miller.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Ezra Miller attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

La La Anthony and Solange.

La La Anthony and Solange attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Chloë Grace Moretz.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerry Washington.

Kerry Washington attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Gisele Bundchen.

Gisele Bundchen arrives at the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lena Waithe and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Lena Waithe and Kerby Jean-Raymond attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya.

Zendaya attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Ciara.

Ciara attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfeld attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Jennifer Connelly.

Jennifer Connelly attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone.

Emma Stone attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Alicia Vikander.

Alicia Vikander attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Rose Depp.

Lily Rose Depp attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kim Kardashian West.

kim kardashian kanye west
Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Gemma Chan.

Gemma Chan attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Maxwell.

Stella Maxwell attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Julianne Moore.

Julianne Moore attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Emma Roberts.

Emma Roberts attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Ella Balinskas.

Ella Balinska attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Sophie Von Haselberg and Bette Midler.

Sophie Von Haselberg and Bette Midler attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Kacey Musgraves.

Kacey Musgraves attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Katy Perry.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Red Carpet
Katy Perry attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Halsey.

Halsey attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Candice Swanepoel.

Candice Swanepoel attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Winnie Harlow.

Winnie Harlow attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Hadid.

Bella Hadid arrives for the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Janet Mock.

Janet Mock attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend The 2019 Met Gala.

Ashley Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Red Carpet
Ashley Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham.

Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Taylor Hill.

Taylor Hill attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Abbey Lee Kershaw.

Abbey Lee Kershaw attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Camila Morrone.

Camila Morrone attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Madelaine Petsch.

Madelaine Petsch attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Kris Jenner.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Kris Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Florence Welch.

Florence Welch attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Paloma Elsesser.

Paloma Elsesser attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Saoirse Ronan.

Saoirse Ronan attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Doutzen Kroes.

Doutzen Kroes attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Jordan Roth.

Jordan Roth attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Leslie Grossman.

Leslie Grossman attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Danai Gurira.

Danai Gurira attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Zoe Saldana.

Zoe Saldana attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

Lili Reinhart attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty,
ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Bieber.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Hailey Bieber attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Serena Williams.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Serena Williams attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Anna Wintour.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives for the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Keltie Knight.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Keltie Knight attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lilliana Vazquez.

Lilliana Vazquez attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Bee Carrozzini.

Bee Carrozzini attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Liza Koshy.

Liza Koshy attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Celine Dion.

Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala.
Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Laverne Cox.

Laverne Cox attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Billy Porter.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Wendy Yu.

Wendy Yu attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

21 Savage.

21 Savage attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Harry Styles.

The 2019 Met Gala
Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Regina Hall.

Regina Hall attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Bevy Smith.

Bevy Smith attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Mindy Kaling.

Mindy Kaling attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Dapper Dan.

Dapper Dan attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline Trentini.

Caroline Trentini attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Max and Nina Hollein.

Max Hollein and Nina Hollein attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Sara Sampaio.

Sara Sampaio attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Whembley Sewell.

Whembley Sewell attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Hamish Bowles.

Hamish Bowles attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Wendi Murdoch.

Wendi Murdoch attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Karlie Kloss.

Karlie Kloss attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Nichapat Suphap.

Nichapat Suphap attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Richard Madden.

Richard Madden attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Charli XCX.

Charli XCX attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Taron Egerton.

Taron Egerton attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Aquaria.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Aquaria attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany Haddish attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Omari Hardwick.

Omari Hardwick arrives for the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Shawn Mendes.

Shawn Mendes attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Jared Leto.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jared Leto attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsowrth.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Miley Cyrus attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Amber Valletta.

Amber Valletta attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amber Valletta attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Carey Mulligan.

Carey Mulligan attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Alexa Chung.

Alexa Chung attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lucy Boynton.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Lucy Boynton attends The 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

More to come.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout