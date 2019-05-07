IT’S HERE.

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s 2019 Met Gala has arrived.

The millennial pink carpet has been rolled out. Anna Wintour’s bob has been meticulously styled. And we’re not sure the world was ready for just how dedicated this year’s movie stars, models and musicians were going to be to dressing for the theme.

Quick recap: The 2019 Met Gala theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion, inspired by a 1964 poem by Susan Sontag. To give you an idea of what that means, the museum’s accompanying exhibition includes looks from Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, those viral meme dresses from Viktor&Rolf, and Bjork’s famous swan dress.

Everyone from Serena Williams in yellow sneakers and Katy Perry wearing a chandelier, to all of the Kardashian/Jenners are there…

But, first, we need to talk about Lady Gaga’s bizarre entrance to the 2019 Met Gala.

Why? Because the Oscar-winning singer and actress wore not one, but four incredible outfits.

At first, it appeared Gaga had chosen a dramatic pink, poofy dress with a high-neck and billowing train. That in itself was a moment.

But no, Gaga wasn’t done there.