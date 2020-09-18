Overnight Donald Trump was accused of sexual assault. But you're not seeing the story on front pages.

Overnight, US President Donald Trump was accused of an incident of sexual assault.

A former model, Amy Dorris, told The Guardian of an incident in September 1997, in which a then 51-year-old Trump allegedly forced his tongue down her throat while she was in his VIP box at the US Open.

She talks about being groped on her butt, breasts and back in a grip so tight she couldn't escape during an attack that left her feeling "sick" and "violated."

The now 48-year-old goes into graphic detail about the exchange, how it made her feel, and why she waited more than two decades to tell her story.

WATCH: Here's some of her interview.



Video via The Guardian.

And yet you'll be hard pressed to find the story sitting anywhere of prominence on a major Australian or international news site less than 24 hours since it emerged, despite the gravity of the allegation that's being levelled against a sitting president.

Not just a president mind you. A president vying for re-election, and the current leader of the 'free world.'

Why? Because this isn't the first time Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct. It's also not the first time an accusation has been ignored, or has failed to get the level of traction it deserves. This story lacks 'shock' value now, because it's become so common. We've heard it time and time again.