Michael Moore warned us Donald Trump would win in 2016. Now he has a new prediction.

In three months, Americans will go to the polls for the 59th presidential election. With expectations of the highest turnout in a century, voters will either elect incumbent President Donald Trump for his second and final four-year term, or former Vice President Joe Biden.

In 2016, the former reality TV star pulled off one of the most surprising defeats in political history, when he defied the pre-election polls and beat Hillary Clinton to become the US President. There were few who predicted the election win for the man who had no prior government experience. But American filmmaker and activist Michael Moore did.

And now, four years later, he has another prediction: Donald Trump will win, again.

Last Friday, Moore said the 'enthusiasm for Trump is off the charts'.

Michael Moore predicted Trump's win in the 2016 election. Image: Getty.

"Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC [Democratic National Committee] to pull this off?" Moore shared to his Facebook.

"I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much," he went on. "Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!"

Moore, who himself aligns with the left side of politics, referenced recent polling that shows the race between the candidates is narrowing in key swing states.

Trump was evidently pleased with the prediction, posting to Twitter soon after.