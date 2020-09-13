In 2005, Natasha interviewed the Trumps. When Melania left the room, Donald pinned her down.

﻿A shocked Natasha says she held her hands up immediately, creating space betwee﻿﻿n herself and Trump as he lunged at her. But he managed to force his tongue down her throat as she tried to free herself from under his weight.

"Trump is much bigger - a looming figure - and he was fast, taking me by surprise and throwing me off balance. I was stunned. And I was grateful when Trump’s longtime butler burst into the room a minute later, as I tried to unpin myself," she wrote for People in 2016.

The butler informed them of Melania's impending return, and the three walked back out onto the patio to resume the interview.

Trump sat back down, and Natasha fumbled away with her recorder, trying to act normal.

It was then that she says he smiled and leant towards her, as they both waited for a heavily pregnant Melania to reappear.

"You know we’re going to have an affair, don’t you?" she remembers him saying. "Have you ever been to Peter Luger’s for steaks? I’ll take you. We’re going to have an affair, I’m telling you."

Melania walked in moments later and Trump immediately reverted into husband and dad mode, switching gears without so much of a flinch, as he told Natasha all about his wedded bliss.

An hour later, back at her hotel room, Natasha writes that her shock was quickly replaced by anger.

Why didn’t I slug him? Why couldn’t I say anything? she remembers thinking.

The following day, Natasha had a pre-arranged massage booked in at Mar-a-Lago's spa for her chronic neck pain.

She decided to keep the appointment, despite the previous day's incident, and when she turned up (accidentally 30 minutes late) she was informed that Trump had been waiting for her.

He left after hanging around at the spa for 15 minutes, her therapist told her.

Panicked that he'd return and enter the room while she was half-naked on the bed, Natasha says she cut the session short and left for the airport.

Back in Manhattan, Natasha requested to be taken off the Trump beat, and never interviewed him again. She didn't report the incident, because she was afraid of his power to "destroy" her.

Despite telling some friends and colleagues and family over the years, it would take 11 years for her to pluck up the courage to go public.