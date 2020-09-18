Everything we know about the child pornography allegations facing Cheer star Jerry Harris.

After the show's success, Haris said he was "proud" to be a Black gay icon for young Americans.

"I want to be someone that’s fearless, that’s confident to others, and that’s confident to themselves and believes in themselves, and just to tell them you can be who you want to be, and you can be who you are, because you are perfect and you are enough for anyone," he told Variety.

Inside the child pornography allegations.

The allegations stem from 14-year-old twin brothers, who claim Harris repeatedly harassed them online when they were 13 and he was 19.

One brother also accuses Harris of asking him for sex at two cheerleading competitions.

In their first conversation, the teen says Harris asked how old he was and after learning he was 13, then asked him to send photos of his face and butt.

The twins and their mother spoke to USA TODAY in August, sharing with the publication screenshots from five text and social media conversations, including several which requested nude photos or sex, photos of Harris naked, and a video of Harris masturbating.

"He would say all the things he wanted to do to me and things like that," one sibling said, explaining that if he didn't comply Harris would threaten to block him on social media.

"I don't like when people are mad with me, so I was trying to please him."

Harris allegedly also asked the other brother for nude photos "two or three times".

"He said a couple of weird things to me, but it wasn't even nearly to the extent of what happened to [my brother]," he added.

The messages made the brothers feel "gross and uncomfortable".

"It was just eating me alive," one brother told USA TODAY. "What everyone is seeing of Jerry Harris, from the outside view, from social media, is a completely different person from when you actually know him."

He also alleges Harris cornered him in a secluded bathroom at the American Cheerleaders Association’s national competition in Fort Worth in February 2019, and begged him to have sex. He refused but was propositioned again three months later.

The family says they first filed a report to the US All Star Federation (USASF) in May, but the allegations were initially ignored. On Monday, the family filed a A$1.37 million lawsuit against the Cheer star, Varsity Spirit, USASF and Cheer Athletics. As well as the accusations of sexual misconduct, the lawsuit alleges that cheer organisations failed to protect the boys.