Everything we know about the child pornography allegations facing Cheer star Jerry Harris.

Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, who rose to fame on the 2020 Netflix docuseries Cheer, is facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the child pornography production offence he was charged with on Thursday.
The 21-year-old is accused of soliciting images and videos from a boy, and has allegedly admitted in an interview to soliciting explicit images from "between 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors," reports the BBC.
The Netflix star was arrested on Thursday morning before appearing in a Chicago court. However, a judge will decide on Monday if he will stay in custody or be released on bail.
From a tragic childhood to a 'Black gay icon.'
We first met Harris on the Netflix docuseries Cheer, which took us into the competitive world of US college gymnastics.
The six-part series, released in January 2020, followed the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Corsicana Texas. And thanks to his infectious and enthusiastic "mat talk", Jerry quickly became one of the fan favourites from the series.