Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I jumped the gun.” Alex Nation speaks about her split from fiancee Maegan Luxa for the first time.



A year on from ending their engagement, The Bachelor’s Alex Nation has spoken about her split from Maegan Luxa for the first time.

The 28-year-old, who will appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, explained why the couple’s engagement abruptly came to an end.

“I jumped the gun [by getting engaged] and I owed it to myself to explore my sexuality and figure out who I am,” she told TV Week.

“When she proposed, I said ‘yes’ with my whole heart,” she added.

“But as time went on, I thought this was going way too fast. We didn’t break up, we decided we wouldn’t be engaged, so I stopped wearing my ring.”

Alex, who has an eight-year-old son from a previous relationship, explained that her relationship with Maegan was her first same-sex relationship.

“It was a huge part of my life because I was in a same-sex relationship, and I’ve never been with a woman before,” she told the magazine.

“She just came into my life and I was like, ‘Wow, who is this woman and why do I feel like this?'”

Alex will appear on reality TV once again from tomorrow night on Bachelor in Paradise alongside her ex-boyfriend Richie Strahan.