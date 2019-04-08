Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I jumped the gun.” Alex Nation speaks about her split from fiancee Maegan Luxa for the first time.
A year on from ending their engagement, The Bachelor’s Alex Nation has spoken about her split from Maegan Luxa for the first time.
The 28-year-old, who will appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, explained why the couple’s engagement abruptly came to an end.
“I jumped the gun [by getting engaged] and I owed it to myself to explore my sexuality and figure out who I am,” she told TV Week.
View this post on Instagram
When it comes to love, my friends and family would tell you that my heart isn’t one to discriminate. I very much fall for a person and the connection that I share with them. My heart is a wild thing, it craves extraordinary adventure. It’s impulsive, sometimes a little dysfunctional but it’s big and loud and I follow it to the nth degree. What a wonderful adventure it is with her ✨
“When she proposed, I said ‘yes’ with my whole heart,” she added.
“But as time went on, I thought this was going way too fast. We didn’t break up, we decided we wouldn’t be engaged, so I stopped wearing my ring.”
Alex, who has an eight-year-old son from a previous relationship, explained that her relationship with Maegan was her first same-sex relationship.
“It was a huge part of my life because I was in a same-sex relationship, and I’ve never been with a woman before,” she told the magazine.
“She just came into my life and I was like, ‘Wow, who is this woman and why do I feel like this?'”
Alex will appear on reality TV once again from tomorrow night on Bachelor in Paradise alongside her ex-boyfriend Richie Strahan.
Top Comments
I think MAFS is a load of rubbish and many of the contestants seem quite annoying, but good lord, they don’t deserve death threats! Who on earth is so invested in this show that they would do something so idiotic?
People who are just as idiotic as the contestants is my guess.
Does the threat of a serious arm burn count?
Don't make me bring out the thongs - that's when you know It's getting serious.