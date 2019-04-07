Here's 8 wild predictions for who will get together on Bachelor in Paradise.

If you thought you’d be rid of reality TV dating shows after Married At First Sight’s Monday night finale, don’t put away your skepticism just yet.

On Tuesday, thousands of us will grab the wine and put out our cheeseboards to watch the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 2019, the show that brings our favourite former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants (and the ones we basically forgot existed) back together for a second chance at love.

Check out the trailer for Bachelor in Paradise 2019 below.

Video by MMC

It’s trashy and in some cases, completely scripted. But if last year’s season is anything to go by, we’re keen.

So far, the announced Bachelor in Paradise 2019 contestants include:

Tenille Favios, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

Paddy Collier, from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette.

Rachael Gouvignon, from Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor.

Ivan Krslovic, from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette.

Bill Goldsmith, from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette.

Brittney Weldon (not Hockley), from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

James Trethewie, from Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette.

Shannon Baff, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

Nathan Favro, from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette.

Brooke Blurton, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

Cat Henesy-Smith, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

Alisha Aitken-Radburn, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

Cass Wood, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

Alex Nation, winner of Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor.

Richie Strahan, The Bachelor season four, and from Sam Frost’s season of The Bachelorette.

Vanessa Sunshine, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

A random (allegedly American) dude named Alex Bordyukov.

So, who will get with who? Will there be any love triangles, or squares, or octagons? And the biggest question of all… will anyone actually form a legitimate relationship that stands a chance in hell of lasting once the mango daiquiris dry up?

In anticipation of Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise 2019 premiere, we’ve come up with our predictions for the most likely Bachelor in Paradise couples.

Call them educated guesses. Or completely made up. Regardless, here’s who we reckon might get together under Osher Günsberg’s watchful eye.

James Trethewie and Shannon Baff.