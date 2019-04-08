Jimmy Rees has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars after his baby son's health scare.

Popular children’s entertainer and host of the ABC’s Giggle and Hoot Jimmy Rees, a.k.a Jimmy Giggle, has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars to spend time with his family after his seven-week-old son Mack faced complications following a medical procedure.
In a Facebook post announcing the news, Rees said it was a difficult decision and he was sad to be leaving the competition but he needed to be with his family.
He thanked the cast, crew and producers of the show and said it has been an “absolute blast” and an experience he would never forget.
On Friday, Rees confirmed his seven-week-old son with wife Tori, was taken to hospital on Thursday night due to complications following a routine procedure.
Top Comments
Dear Jimmy and Family. My son Samuel and I where so distressed when we heard the news about sweet baby Mack. We are now both relieved that he is recovering. My son Samuel and I send you and your beautiful baby boy loads of healing love. Jimmy you are a beautiful soul with such a kind heart. Both you and we cannot forget Hoot, send so much joy and laughter into peoples' living rooms across Australia. Thank you Jimmy. Love to you and your precious family. Mack is a brave little boy and so is his Mummy and Daddy. You are in our thoughts and prays.
Obviously family comes first, but I’m sure Jimmy must be somewhat disappointed he had to leave after working so hard. Hope the little fellow recovers quickly.