Jimmy Rees has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars after his baby son's health scare.

Popular children’s entertainer and host of the ABC’s Giggle and Hoot Jimmy Rees, a.k.a Jimmy Giggle, has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars to spend time with his family after his seven-week-old son Mack faced complications following a medical procedure.

In a Facebook post announcing the news, Rees said it was a difficult decision and he was sad to be leaving the competition but he needed to be with his family.

He thanked the cast, crew and producers of the show and said it has been an “absolute blast” and an experience he would never forget.

On Friday, Rees confirmed his seven-week-old son with wife Tori, was taken to hospital on Thursday night due to complications following a routine procedure.