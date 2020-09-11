This week, Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin.
"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier," she wrote in her Instagram announcement. In another post, she introduced him as Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin.
The 36-year-old and her 62-year-old husband are also parents to daughter Carmen, seven, and sons Rafael, five, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, two.
Baldwin has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.
With six children, Baldwin is no stranger to parenting, but he is perhaps one of the most well-known of a growing group of Hollywood men that embrace parenthood later in life.
In April 2020, Richard Gere, 71, discreetly welcomed his second child with his wife Alejandra Silva, who is 37. They also have a two-year-old son Alexander.