In 2013, Steve Martin, now 75, became a father to a daughter for the first time at age 67 with his wife, writer Anne Stringfield, then 40.

While he'd played fathers many times before in movies - including to 12 children in Cheaper by the Dozen - and had previously been married to actress Victoria Tennant, Martin told the Daily Telegraph he wouldn't have had his journey to parenthood any other way.

"It's fantastic — you have all the time in the world. You're all set and secure in life, and you're not building your career, so you have a lot of time. When I was younger, I was selfish and focused on my career. Now I'm just hanging around the house playing with [my daughter]. It's great."

It's a sentiment shared by Jeff Goldblum, 67, who became a dad for the first time in 2015 with his wife, Canadian Olympic gymnast Emilie Livingston.

Jeff Goldblum with his wife and children in 2018. Image: Getty.

They now have two sons, Charlie Ocean and River Joe.

"I never thought that I was going to do it," Goldblum said about fatherhood in a 2019 Radio Times interview.

"I had never been particularly passionate about it or envisioned it for myself – I don't have any nieces or nephews, had never seen a birth before.

"In the couple of lovely previous marriages I had, there was some fantasy talk about it, but never any serious business. And I always thought it was a good thing that I didn't have any drama with kids and breaking up."

Goldblum said he and Livingston came to the decision to have children after a year of thinking about it and speaking to his therapist.