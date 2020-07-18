X-Factor, Dannii Minogue rumours and a life-changing affair: the bold life of Simon Cowell.

It looks like Simon Cowell has done the corporate equivalent of "you can't break up with me, I'm breaking up with you".

The millionaire producer turned villainous X-Factor judge this week bought out Sony Music's share of his company, Syco Entertainment. But... he's let them keep the recording artists.

Cowell will now have full ownership of the former joint venture's television products, including X-Factor and the Got Talent series, while Sony will hang on to his carefully curated stars, including Camila Cabello and Susan Boyle.

The move comes after a tricky few years, professionally speaking, in which big-name artists jumped ship to other labels, including Little Mix, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis and, just last week, Louis Tomlinson (one of those ex-One Direction fellas). Tomlinson was the only former One Direction member who chose to stick with Syco Entertainment for his post-break up solo venture.

Cowell had also struggled to achieve the dizzying heights of his former success with his recent signings, leading to much tabloid speculation that he's — oh, how did The Sun put it? — "lost his X-Factor".

But hey, let's not shed too many tears for the bloke. The multi-millionaire mogul is apparently excited about taking full control of the TV side of Syco Entertainment.

He told Deadline that he's come up with three new formats while in lockdown, though hasn't hinted at the details.

Let's remind ourselves how the 60-year-old got here.

The making of a mogul.

Simon Cowell's first million came courtesy of a duo of actors.

After spearheading a couple of failed labels in the early 80s, the Brit established S Records and, in 1995, persuaded stars of the TV drama series Soldier Soldier, Robson Green and Jerome Flynn, to sign with him and record the song "Unchained Melody", which they then performed on the show.

The song went to number one and helped him lure the likes of Five, Westlife and, yes, The Teletubbies.