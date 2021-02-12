ROADTEST: 4 women try the swimsuit that claims to fit 7 sizes in one.

In Mamamia’s Roadtest series, real women road test the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it. This week, four women with different heights and body shapes try the YouSwim Eva One-Piece.

We need to talk about a swimsuit.

A certain swimsuit - created by UK brand YouSwim - that claims to fit seven sizes in one.

Watch: Mamamia's Clare Stephens tries *those* viral bikini bottoms. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

According to their website, the swimsuits "adapt to your unique curves and your body’s natural state of flux." You can choose from two-pieces and one-pieces in various colours, ranging from neutrals to more bold, bright options.

Plus, all of their pieces are ethically woven, dyed, cut and sewn in England using European-sourced nylon and elastane. No sweatshops involved. Sounds great, right?

But... can these swimsuits really fit seven sizes in one?

We asked four women of different sizes to try the YouSwim Eva One-Piece, $189, in four different colours (it comes in 11 shades). Here are their thoughts on the cozzie, plus how they styled it.

Holly

Image: Supplied.