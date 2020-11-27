From a $35 one-piece to all the cute bikinis: The swimwear we're buying this summer.

Beach season is upon us!

Which means it's time to tidy away the coats (if you haven't already) and prepare for months of warm nights, flowy dresses and permanently sandy feet.

Since many of us have spent a little less than we usually would this year, we feel it's time to treat ourselves to a new swimsuit. So we've compiled 12 of our favourite bikinis and one-pieces on the market.

And to make things easy, we've put the affordable options first, followed by the spendy pieces that'll last a few more seasons.

Try not to fall in love with too many.

Before we get stuck in, watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens try on the bikini bottoms that went viral. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Image: Glassons.