Melbourne schoolboys have been caught 'ranking' their classmates. The reaction speaks volumes.

When I was in my first year of university, in 2009, young men ranked us in order of 'hot' to 'not' to our faces. It wasn't a shock.

Boys had done it to us in high school too. We were used to it. In my cohort, it was well known who the 'hottest' girl was at any given point, and who was on the bottom of the list.

Back then, nothing was done about it. Us girls didn't think we had a right to call it out, and the boys were just "being boys".

Thankfully, that's changing.

A prestigious Melbourne school is currently in the headlines because the male students have been caught ranking their female classmates with particularly troubling and disgusting terminology.

Year 11 students from Yarra Valley Grammar School at Ringwood shared a spreadsheet of photographs of female students to the messaging app Discord and ranked them in categories.

Their faces were put in order from "wifeys", "cuties", "mid", "object", "get out" and then finally "unrapable".

The school was alerted to the post on Wednesday, and by Friday the boys responsible had been suspended. Police were also notified to investigate if any criminality had been involved due to the last term on that list being "unrapable".