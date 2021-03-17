We need to talk about the men on MAFS. But we also need to talk about the women.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

During Tuesday night's episode of Married at First Sight we were faced with an uncomfortable truth.

It's not just the men.

Over the last few weeks we've talked about the behaviour of the men on this season of MAFS.

We discussed how they became intimate with their wives on their honeymoons before telling them they're not "their type". How they were so concerned about hair colour, and boob size, and eye colour, that they couldn't really see the women standing in front of them.

We saw them rank their wives as the "fourth most attractive" among the rest of the wives.

We watched them slowly pick away at their wives' self-esteem, one small criticism of their body and their personality at a time.

We witnessed a grown man tell a woman she'd be perfect for him if she just had the right eye colour. We watched another man lament how "hard" it is for him because he needs a woman with big boobs and not all women have big boobs.

They seemed to have expectations of what their perfect partner would look like and act like that no mortal woman would ever be able to live up to.

While we've been both disappointed and amused by what we've seen on our screens, we haven't been surprised.

We've seen it before. Both on TV and in our own lives.

This season of MAFS has really held up a mirror to the churn and burn culture of online dating and the impact porn and social media has had on men's expectations of women.

But with the behaviour of the men being such a focus of the show for the past few weeks, we've almost glossed over the behaviour of some of the women.

And last night we were finally forced to face it.

Because it's not just the men who seem to be completely intolerant of any shred of imperfection in their partners. It's not just the men with completely unrealistic expectations about their future partners.

It's the women too.

Over the last few weeks we've watched Beck pick away at her husband Jake. Jake didn't seem to live up to Beck's standards from the start and she wasn't shy about telling him about it.

It got to the point where John Aiken had to intervene.

"I've listened to this. I've heard it, and I'm exhausted. There are two people on the couch in front of me. Only one of them, right now, is warm and empathic. Rebecca, that's not you," he said during one of the Commitment Ceremonies.