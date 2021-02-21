A former Sydney schoolgirl started a petition for sexual consent. 1200 students told their harrowing stories.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

On Thursday night, Chanel Contos, a former student at Sydney's Kambala Girls' School, started a poll on her Instagram.

She asked: "If you live in Sydney: have you or has anyone close to you ever experienced sexual assault from someone who went to an all-boys school?"

Within 24 hours, she received nearly 300 responses, with 73 per cent of them saying yes.

Soon after, Chanel asked whether those that said yes would share their stories, anonymously. The testimonies started flooding in.

On Saturday night, when Chanel spoke to Mamamia from London, the petition was sitting at 11,000 signatures. And in three short days, since she started it, she has received an overwhelming 1200 anonymous testimonies.

"It’s too much data to check on Google Forms. Wow. 1200 testimonies," Chanel told Mamamia.

Chanel - who is currently studying her masters in gender and education at the University College London - explained that it was last year, when speaking to a school friend, that she realised it was time to have this conversation.

Chanel Contos. Image: Supplied. "I had the idea last year during lockdown and then I got sidetracked by moving to London," she told me.

"Then I was speaking to a friend, and they were crying about something that happened recently that they attributed to what happened when we were in Year Nine, and they got raped.