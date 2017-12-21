News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lady startup

We have three $100 gift vouchers up for grabs. You just need to fill out our quick survey.

Mamamia Team
lady startup

"Say yes to every opportunity." Roxy Jacenko's top five tips for building your brand.

Mamamia Team
lady startup

Jen was facing a working mum's day from hell when she decided to leave her corporate job.

Ladystartup
lady startup

Busy mum struggling to juggle everything? Jo Burgess created just the app for you. And it's genius.

Ladystartup
lady startup

Becoming an empty nester made Melinda finally pursue her lifelong dream of photography.

Ladystartup
lady startup

Katie Steele is on a mission to make your home more environmentally friendly.

Ladystartup
lady startup

Janae turned her passion for chemical-free and organic flowers into a blooming success.

Ladystartup
lady startup

Been meaning to digitise your photos since 2009? Don't fret. Kim has a solution for that.

Ladystartup
ADVERTISEMENT

Business

career

"I nearly folded the company." 8 successful Aussie women on the worst mistake they've made.

lady startup

Jen was facing a working mum's day from hell when she decided to leave her corporate job.

lady startup

Busy mum struggling to juggle everything? Jo Burgess created just the app for you. And it's genius.

lady startup

Becoming an empty nester made Melinda finally pursue her lifelong dream of photography.

lady startup

Katie Steele is on a mission to make your home more environmentally friendly.

lady startup

Janae turned her passion for chemical-free and organic flowers into a blooming success.

lady startup

Been meaning to digitise your photos since 2009? Don't fret. Kim has a solution for that.

lady startup

Hello Organised's Sharon Hallett is Australia's answer to Marie Kondo. And yes, she sparks joy.

lady startup

Frustrated by the lack of skincare products available for babies, Michelle decided to create her own.

wellness

'I spent four days with Tony Robbins and discovered the key to overcoming fear.'

news

Woolworths is closing 30 BIG W stores around Australia as shoppers move online.

fashion

"My Instagram blew up overnight." How Gemma Crowe started a line of mother-daughter swimwear.

career

11 books Aussie Lady Startups reckon you should read if you want to be your own boss.

career

The top 6 online courses that are actually getting people jobs.

health

"You don't realise until you're in the middle of it": The harsh reality of being a chef.

career

A woman's brutally honest response to a job offer has gone viral for all the right reasons.

lady startup

How Nicola built her own lady startup to help rural businesses get their legal stuff right.

lady startup

How Sue Brabender turned taking some much needed "me time" into her very own business.

career

These six dream jobs have one thing in common that most of us wouldn't realise.

lady startup

Influencers and Instagram: How Natalie and Alex built Lacuna Agency from the ground up.

Listen Now

new episode

Lady Startup

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suggested Podcasts

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

Lady Startup

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

I Don't Know How She Does It

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud
lady startup

How a Melbourne mum got Kim Kardashian to sleep on her pillowcases and made millions.

Jessica Chambers
lady startup

The one email rule Roxy Jacenko has sworn by her entire career.

Jessica Chambers
lady startup

Charlotte and Xavier are 20. Their app can make you money, just for having a driveway.

Michelle Andrews
lady startup

Jacqueline's candles sold out in 24 hours, thanks to the intervention of Katherine Heigl.

Jessica Chambers
lady startup

The world's first zero-waste bra was made by an Aussie lady startup.

Ladystartup
lady startup

How to get a promotion without asking for it: A career coach shares her advice for women.

Mandy Nolan
lady startup

How 'Code Like a Girl' is making the world a better place for women and girls.

Peta Camilleri
lady startup

Carolyn bought a muesli business for $1000 when she was 18. Now it's worth millions.

Jessica Chambers
lady startup

Five lady startups share just how much money they needed to start their dream businesses.

Emma McMillan
lady startup

Lady Startup Gift Guide: for any special woman in your life this Mother's Day

Peta Camilleri
lady startup

Taryn Brumfitt is a film director. So why is she introduced in interviews as a "mum-of-three"?

Jessica Chambers
lady startup

Newborn not sleeping? Sleep consultant Rebecca has created the miracle you need.

Ladystartup
lady startup

Canna Campbell busts the biggest myth about starting your own business.

Jessica Chambers
lady startup

Inspired by her own experience of chemo &amp; cancer, Emily is hunting for scarves around the globe.

Ladystartup
lady startup

How a high school project gave Aimee Marks inspiration to reinvent tampons.

Jessica Chambers
lady startup

LADY STARTUP: At 24, Peta had a health scare. So, she started a business to fix it.

Mamamia Team
lady startup

One beer at a time, Jayne and Danielle are kicking arse in a very male world.

Peta Camilleri
lady startup

Lara's combined passion for food and fashion launched her dream career.

Ladystartup
lady startup

Stefanie's side hobby during maternity leave is now launching in David Jones.

Ladystartup
lady startup

A flood of tears in a grocery store led these two mums to start their own business.

Jessica Chambers