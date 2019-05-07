Been meaning to digitise your photos since 2009? Don't fret. Kim has a solution for that.

If you still remember the days of VHS, then it’s safe to say you probably also have piles of old photos and tapes that need a little bit of TLC.

Whether you want to digitise your precious memories, or insure them against loss, Kim Purdy of Finesse Image Studio wants to help you do just that.

After working in various photographic mini labs around Sydney, Kim decided to go her own way.

“Before I started this business I was working 40 hours a week for someone else with hardly any time for my family or myself,” she said.

“My kids were growing up almost by themselves it seemed as I was only home to cook, clean, sleep and nag at the kids to do their homework then I was off to work again.”

So she started Finesse Image Studio and has never looked back.

From her best business advice to what made her realise that she needs to stop doubting herself, Kim took took a few minutes to chat to Mamamia about her Lady Startup.

Tell us about Finesse Image Studio. What is it?

Many people worry about the safe preservation of family photos and videos which can lose quality over time or easily become damaged accidentally and lost forever.

We all have at least one box, if not more, of precious memories hidden away, taking up valuable space in a garage or cupboard, rarely taken out and appreciated. This is why we, at Finesse Image Studio, take great pride in providing the very necessary service of scanning to digital format these unique family heirlooms which helps to both preserve precious memories and free up storage in your home or office creating a practical and sentimental solution.

My service is photographic and video archiving so I guess I’m selling peace of mind!

I take all those bags and boxes of old photos and albums and preserve them in digital format so if anything ever happened to them (think catastrophic events like fire or flood but also accidentally misplacing them) then you know all is not lost if you have all the images and documents backed up on external hard drive!

I also offer creative projects like photobooks, slideshows and image editing/ restoration. Add to that the option to have old videos (VHS and mini DV etc ) converted to USB for watching on computer or TV and that’s my business!!

What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

I spent the last 30 years working in various photographic mini labs around Sydney and have gained enormous insight into the wants and needs of my customers. In a retail situation it is hard to give customers that little bit of extra attention that is so appreciated when making decisions about the types of services available for each individual.