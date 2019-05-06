What made you want to start your own business?

I have Brad Pitt to thank for this!

I was pregnant with my second child, standing on the red carpet about to interview the biggest star on the planet. I had terrible all-day sickness (remind me why it's called morning sickness again?) and as Brad stood in front of me, all I could think was "don't spew on him!" I had no idea what I was doing.

I had no idea what he was saying. It was the worst interview I'd ever done. All I know is that he moved onto the next reporter and I very un-glamorously let loose in a vomit bag.

I went home that night realising how much motherhood was changing my life. How much I wanted work to fit it in with my family. I imagined what it would be like being my own boss, working flexible hours around the kids.

How did you come up with the name?

My site is all about the human element to celebrities - it's not about their looks or their flashy lives, it's about their kindness and the things they are doing to help others. So the idea of "humankind" pretty easily evolved into "celebritykind".

What's the single best piece of advice you got?

Walk in someone else's shoes. Wise words from Mia Freedman in the LSU course actually! When we can see things from another point of view, that's when we can grow. Whether it's a customer or someone you might be collaborating with, think about things from their point of view - it opens up a whole new world of possibilities!

What's the one bit of advice you would give yourself if you were starting again?

Don't hesitate so much! Just go for it! You'll never LEARN if you don't DO.

At Mamamia we have an expression "flearning" - failing and learning. What have been your biggest flearnings since you have started your business?

So many flearnings, where do I start?

Perhaps the biggest one would be realising that it's okay to fail in the first place. If you can get over that mental hurdle, you can direct your attention to more constructive things like avoiding the same failures in the future.

What do you do when you're feeling like you're in a hole emotionally (or financially)?

I crank up Beyoncé or J-Lo and dance like it's 2005. And then I calm down, get serious and try to map out how to solve the problem. Whether it's chatting to my husband about it, my sisters or a friend. There's always someone willing to lend an ear and I've realised that sometimes, when you say it out loud, it's not as bad as you first thought.