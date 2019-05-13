It’s not easy to discover a gap in the market when it comes to app ideas, but Jo Burgess has always had an entrepreneurial streak, becoming the owner of two business by the time she was 23.

But it wasn’t until she faced one of life’s greatest juggling acts – motherhood – that she came up with a genius app idea.

Feeling overwhelmed at her growing list of commitments and jiggling “all the things”, Jo saw an opportunity to create an app that would solve the problems of being a busy mum.

And so Life Sorted was born. Mamamia spoke to Jo to find out how she turned her own struggles into a genius invention.

Tell us about Life Sorted… What is it?

Most families struggle to manage and coordinate their busy lives. We have created a shared family organiser app that keeps everything in one central place, reducing stress and improving communication.

Life Sorted is a mobile and desktop family organiser app, among the highest rated family organiser apps in the app stores. Life Sorted is a shared family organiser app, designed specifically to reduce stress and overwhelm around family scheduling, through increasing productivity and improving family communication.

The Life Sorted app is packed with features, including a shared calendar, birthdays, anniversaries, shopping lists and to-do lists. It takes the family’s everyday tasks and combines them in one easy-to-use app that everyone can access.

Sophisticated yet simple to use, Life Sorted harnesses the very latest technologies to help families supercharge their organisational powers and live happier, less stressful lives.