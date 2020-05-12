“Listen to your team.” The 4 lessons Trinny Woodall's learnt since becoming her own boss.

Many women will remember Trinny Woodall giving women makeovers with her partner in fashion crime, Susannah back in the early ’00s. Their hit television show and books, What Not to Wear, not only transformed the way women looked but also, more importantly, how they felt.

These days, Trinny owns and operates Trinny London, an all-online makeup company. And again, through it, aims to help women be their best self every day.

LISTEN: Trinny Woodall talks about how her business has changed in the time of COVID-19. Post continues after audio.

In these recent, crazy COVID-19 times, Trinny sat down with Mia Freedman to explain how Trinny London has adjusted to this global pandemic and to share the four most important lessons that she has learnt since becoming the boss of a fast-passed beauty company.

1. Know how to talk to the customer.

Trinny explains that the most important thing for running and operating a business in 2020 is to know your customer, and specifically, how to talk to them.

“I know how to talk to women and have a social media platform, but not in a sales-y way. I talk about many things and I talk about Trinny London and there is this give and take,” she begins.

“I’ve always felt that if you can talk to somebody enough about why something is going to be a benefit in their life, they will overcome many things to get in their life. So that I do have a fundamental belief of.”

And when speaking to the customer it’s not about selling the product, it’s about making the customer realise they want it.