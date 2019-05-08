Katie Steele is on a mission to make your home more environmentally friendly.

Mum-of-three Katie Steele was helping her grandmother Grace move into a nursing home when she had a sudden realisation.

Compared to our modern lifestyle, she was reminded of how frugal and purposeful her grandmother’s generation was.

“Things were made from hand, able to be repurposed, cared for and loved so that they could be passed on to other generations,” she says.

This inspired her to create her own business, Haven & Grace Co.

On her website you’ll find the likes of beeswax wraps to replace cling film, kid’s bamboo dining sets and reusable makeup rounds, along with a curated selection of products chosen to help you reduce waste and live your sustainable and eco-friendly best.

We chatted to Katie about how she turned her business idea into reality.

Tell us about Haven and Grace! What is it?

My new Lady Startup is Haven & Grace Co. and it’s an online store dedicated to selling eco -friendly homewares. I specialise in family friendly solutions that take the confusion out of reducing household waste.

What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

I’m currently on maternity leave with my third baby (I have a 10-year-old son River, a seven-year-old daughter Sienna and five-month-old baby girl Finnlay), and outside of being a mummy, I am a national Business Development Manager for a health insurance fund. My role involves a fair bit of travel, recently spilling into international work and having a break from this to have Finnlay has really shifted my perspective on how I want to work.

What made you want to start your own business?

My real driver to want to work for myself was to build in the flexibility I need around my current family commitments. I’ve always really loved working for other people and as part of a team, but it took us a really long time to have our last baby (four and a half years and six IVF rounds) and honestly that just changed me. I’ve found myself desperate to be at home for the first time ever, wanting to be at ALL the sporting and schooling milestones and just really treasuring family time in a new way. I’ve never seen myself as a stay at home mum because working and juggling has always been a part of my identity, but these days I’m a new woman on a completely different path.