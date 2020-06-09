In 2010, Olympian Steph Prem suffered a horrific injury that changed the course of her life.

Former Winter Olympian Steph Prem spent her early 20s chasing the adrenaline rush, competing on snow slopes across the globe.

But after a horrific accident at the 2010 World Cup finals left Steph unable to compete anymore, she needed to reconsider her career path.

Steph sat down with Mia Freedman on Mamamia's podcast, Lady Startup, to discuss the accident that changed her life forever, her career change and the business she now runs.

"I'm very comfortable reliving it [the accident]. It's part of my story and I understand that. It's been a huge driver for what I now do," Steph told Mia Freedman.

"Without that accident, I would not be where I am now. And I'm a much happier person now, I believe, than I was as an athlete."