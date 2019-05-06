Michelle went from being the Global Marketing Director for a large beauty company in New York to creating her own skincare line for “mums and bubs,” and she couldn’t be happier.

Her business, Mama’s Laboratory, takes its name from the amazing mums in her life, and while it’s just one-product strong at the moment, Michelle has plans to expand the range in the near future.

“I wanted to pay homage to the power of Mums in my business name,” she said.

“All the Mums in my life are the smartest and savviest people I know.”

Taking her lengthy career in creating and making “some of the world’s biggest fragrance, nail and cosmetic brands,” she her day to day life undeniably looks very different now.

“It was a very demanding job which I loved but once I had a baby and wanted to start a business,” she explains.

“[I wanted to] blend my love of making products with being a mum on a more flexible schedule.”

This is how she managed the transition.

Tell us about Mama’s Laboratory…What is it?

Mama’s Laboratory is an innovative natural skincare line for Mums and Bubs. We look to bring new skin care solutions to make your life simpler.

What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

I was a Global Marketing Director in New York working at a large beauty company (I am Australian but I had the opportunity to move overseas with my company). I had spent over a decade making and marketing some of the world’s biggest fragrance, nail and cosmetic brands. It was a very demanding job which I loved but once I had a baby and wanted to start a business so that I could blend my love of making products with being a mum on a more flexible schedule.

What made you want to start your own business?

I have always wanted my own business. I want to live life on my own terms. It doesn’t mean I don’t work hard but it does allow me to be more in charge of my time.