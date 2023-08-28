'I was at rock bottom.' Why Showpo CEO Jane Lu's first business failed.

"Growing up being an immigrant from China with immigrant parents, you kind of have a few job options: it's to be a lawyer, doctor, accountant, all these boring jobs, no offense. And so I did [accounting] but I didn't like it.

"And then my friend came to me with this idea: let's start a business."

Jane Lu's first business didn't take off.

Jane's first business venture was a clothing and accessories retailer called Fatboye Group, which she launched with a business partner.

"I probably wouldn't have thought that you could even enter the fashion industry, it seems from the outside to be a cliquey industry – you have to know people," she said.

Fatboye Group began with a range of pop-up stores. "At some point, I quit my job for it, as [my partner] convinced me to. And I spent that whole month turning it into an online store because the pop-up stores was so labour intensive."

"I was like, 'Look at the website, look at the website, let's do this.' And she's like, 'Jane, no one shops online.'

"She said, 'We've folded the business.' And that was it. I lost any money I had from investments in the business.

"I felt like such a failure, [and] I had grown up with such a fear of failure."

Despite her first business venture not taking off, the lessons Jane learnt were priceless.

"As much as it was a really painful process to have had a business fail, it was probably the best crash course in business possible. Even though I invested $10,000 in that – which is a lot – I learned way more from it than doing a business course."

Image: Instagram/@thelazyceo.