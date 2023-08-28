'I was at rock bottom.' Why Showpo CEO Jane Lu's first business failed.

Founder and CEO of online retailer Showpo Jane Lu is one of Australia's most exciting success stories.
A born entrepreneur, Lu built Showpo from the ground up, from its humble beginnings in her parents' garage with a few storefronts in Sydney to launching a brand that would grow into a global fashion empire.
Now, Jane is ready to share her years of expertise as a new judge on the 2023 season of Shark Tank.
Ahead of the series premiere, Jane Lu spoke to Mamamia about what it took to start Showpo, and how she learnt from the mistakes made on a previous failed business venture.
"In 2010, I was unemployed, I had a failed business – I was probably at rock bottom," she said.
At the time, Jane was working as an accountant for Ernst & Young, which she describes as a career choice heavily inspired by her parents, who migrated from China to Australia 29 years ago.