"Let go of perfection." 3 lady startups on exactly how they levelled up their business.

Starting a small business can be a heady mixture of promise and enthusiasm, and of course, a fair share of trial and (oh-so-many) errors.

But once that flurry of start-up energy wanes and your business settles into its groove, you’ll eventually reach a point where you’ll be searching for ways to take things to the next level.

Whether it’s standing out within your industry, increasing your product offering, honing in on brand identity or even making your mark in the wider community, there are a number of ways to navigate raising the bar.

So, if you’re on the hunt for ideas to level up your business, here are some golden pieces of advice from lady startups who’ve been there, done it... and done it pretty damn well.

Keep doing what makes you unique, but do it better.

Floss Kelly, co-founder of TileCloud

Reality reno shows are not only addictive TV viewing, but they’ve also turned many of us into wannabe house flippers. So, when Floss Kelly decided to undergo her own home renovation, she was surprised to find the experience of tile shopping to be “stale, uninspiring and a bit confusing”.

Ultimately, this experience served as inspiration for co-founding her business TileCloud, an Australian online tile store that “reflects the joy and excitement that goes with creating a new space”.

After establishing the business in 2017, Floss says it took two solid years before TileCloud began to gain traction. “That’s when we’d learned from previous mistakes about what our brand stood for as well as which products our customers were most interested in,” Floss tells Mamamia.

Being a user-friendly online store in a predominantly bricks and mortar (not to mention masculine!) industry made TileCloud a disruptor from the get-go. But the clincher was playing in the online space, which allowed customers to virtually share their dream bathroom or kitchen tile reference images – and have it paired with a spot-on match.

Floss. Image: Supplied.