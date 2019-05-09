How did you come up with the name?

MISS – it’s kinda strong and straight to the point. It depicts a four-year-old in a tutu – with attitude. It can show the innocence of a leggy 14-year-old struggling to find her place in the world. It represents a 30-year-old celebrating her birthday with a glamour shoot with her three sisters and a hairdresser and her team delivering an amazing experience in a funky salon, then there’s the 80 year old family matriarch – queen of her family – who doesn’t want an amazing photograph of their beautiful grandmother? There’s no limit to what this word represents to a woman.

What was the single best piece of advice you got?

Absolutely the best piece of advice I have ever received is to ASK. If you don’t ask, you won’t receive. You want to work with a photographer you idolise? ASK to! If you need a great website but you can’t afford $5000 to make it happen ASK if you can contra your services for part of the price. If you need backdrops painted because they cost thousands to buy – ASK someone to help you! I have literally saved myself thousands on education, insurance, design work, even pilates. What’s the worst can happen? They say ‘no’?

Always be genuine. Most people can see straight through you if you’re being fake.

Sleep. And eat well. Nurture your body and mind. If it stops working properly, so will your business.

Find your tribe and surround yourself with only with people who lift you up and encourage you. Lean on them.

Never. Stop. Learning. Stay up to date with the latest.

Podcasts are so much better than TV. You can work while you learn and get inspiration.

What’s the one piece of advice you’d give yourself if you were starting over?

Stop thinking things need to be perfect before you get yourself out there. New equipment, shiny websites, logos, expensive cameras, studios and the like, will not make the ship sail faster. Part of your success will be about the learning journey, the relationships you build and the rapport you have with your clients – NOT whether you have the most expensive camera.

At Mamamia we have an expression “flearning: – failing and learning. What have been your biggest flearnings since you have started your own business?

I am ‘flearning’ everyday. No, you can’t work from home, walk the dog, go to the gym for 2 hours, have brunch with your girlfriends, travel the world, enjoy weekly facials, babysit your niece and run a successful small business at the same time. Well, not when you’re starting out anyway. Maybe one day? I got so caught up in the whole idea that if I painted this picture of awesomeness, that it would all fall into place! Epic flearn!

It’s taken ages for me to work out how disciplined I need to be with time, and how important it is to have a dedicated work space to get down and get dirty with all the tough stuff that won’t do itself. Procrastination is the devil, and must be kept under control.