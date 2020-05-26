“Don’t keep your ideas secret.” The CEO of Plann on how to create and build a successful app.

“At first I thought I’d just whip up an app, so I started getting quotes. And the little app that I wanted to build was actually $100,000 to build,” Christy explained.

And since paying for the app to be built wasn’t an option at the time, Christy went down another route.

“What I ended up doing was scoping out an app. I started wireframing.”

Christy explained that wireframing is basically visually drawing the steps in your app. Where you would begin when you opened the app, followed by visual flows of everything that would happen next.

“I learnt very early on that you can’t keep your ideas secret. You have to tell people what you’re doing. The more people you tell, the more people will come out of the woodwork,” she shared.

“I’ve never been the person to worry about someone stealing my idea because nobody has your passion. And nobody can execute it the way you do individually.

“So I jumped onto the freelancer websites and threw out my idea to 10 different developers and asked them to give me a quote.

“But what I was actually doing was asking them to give me feedback on my wireframes and scope of work. And they would come back and explain what I was missing,” she explained.

So once Christy received her feedback, she was able to scope out the entire app, teach herself UI Design and build her scope of work.

“I was at home, not very well and just watched Youtube tutorials till my eyes bled,” she shared.

However, by the end of the scope of work, she still needed $100,000 to build the app.

“I hustled around Sydney and went to a few app and web agencies and said, ‘I’ll work for free and I’ll do your marketing and your clients’ marketing if you build my app and teach me how to be a CTO (Chief Technology Officer).’ And I got really lucky, one said yes.”