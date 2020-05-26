“Don’t keep your ideas secret.” The CEO of Plann on how to create and build a successful app.

At 28 years old, Christy Laurence contracted a strain of the flu that went to her brain and affected her spatial awareness and balance for two years. It left her unable to work in her corporate advertising role and doctors said she would need a carer for the rest of her life.
Fast forward a few years, and Christy is now the CEO and Founder of the multi-million dollar scheduling app, Plann. The app, currently used by 1.5 million brands, helps businesses visually design and schedule content before it goes live on social media.
