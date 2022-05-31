22 weeks, 20 women murdered: This is a national crisis.

Warning: This post deals with allegations of violence and murder and may be triggering for some readers.

It's too much.

It's too many.

Today we mark the end of another Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, and we do so grieving two more women killed over the weekend.

Women have been murdered every month this year, at an average rate of one per week.

This is a national crisis that needs immediate, urgent attention.

20 women have died in 22 weeks in 2022.

Too many lives are being cut short.

But when will enough be enough?

***

At 10.30pm on Saturday night, emergency services arrived at a home in Darley, west of Melbourne, to find Shirley Kidd with critical injuries.

The 67-year-old couldn't be revived.

Her 20-year-old grandson, Hayden Kidd, has been charged with murder.

The Herald Sun reports neighbours heard a loud argument and screams coming from the grandmother's home that night.

She's being remembered as a cheerful, positive woman who was often at the school gate picking up some of her many grandkids.

She was the 20th woman killed by violence this year.