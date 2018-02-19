Kate Middleton is used to standing out.

She’s the darling of the royal family. The regular, middle-class Briton who scaled the walls of Buckingham Palace. The woman whose sartorial influence is so powerful, the term “the Kate Middleton effect” was coined in her honour.

But today, at the 71st annual British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs), the mother-of-two stood out for the wrong reasons.

All women attending the prestigious ceremony in London had received a letter asking them to wear black to support the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Just like at the Golden Globes on January 7, the red carpet transformed into a sea of black. The message from the British entertainment industry was loud and clear: The grimy culture that allowed sexual harassment and assault to fester would no longer be tolerated.

This is more than just a token gesture. Last month’s red carpet protest had a huge impact on raising awareness and steering resources in the right direction.

And then the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, stepped out of her car. Her gown was impossible to miss.