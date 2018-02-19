Kate Middleton's BAFTAs dress has sparked controversy. But she's sending a subtle message.

Before she walked the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards, the Duchess of Cambridge faced a bit of a fashion dilemma: what on earth would she wear?

The situation was a little more complex than picking which designer gown to represent on one of the world’s biggest stages. You see, many of Britain’s biggest stars had declared that, just like the Golden Globes earlier this year, they would be wearing black on the red carpet in support of the Time’s Up movement.

But there was speculation that Kate, 36, would not be allowed to join in. The royal family has traditionally taken an apolitical stance, which means they must refrain from making any type of political commentary and remain neutral on political issues.

Usually royals also only wear black during funerals, so it’s unlikely Kate Middleton would don the shade in any circumstance, regardless of the protest.

Watch the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on the BAFTA Awards red carpet in the video below.

Royal watchers and fashion fans were eagerly awaiting to see what Kate – pregnant with her third child – would wear.

The Duchess chose an olive-green Jenny Packham dress, arguably the closest shade to black she could get away with. She also wore a black ribbon around her waist and a black clutch, in what many are taking as a nod to the movement and the red carpet protest.