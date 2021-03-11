Let's be clear: Piers Morgan is mad because he was rejected.

About six years ago, I found myself having an increasingly tedious conversation with a man I did not know personally, but had spoken to briefly on a dating app.

Our discussion came to a natural end, so I didn't reply. He persisted, asking another bland question. I told him I didn't feel a connection (along with several 'sorrys' and 'but I'm sure you're lovelys', because I am a woman, and we are conditioned to protect a man's ego at all costs, for his preservation, but also for our safety).

He responded to tell me I was a f***ing b****, without the censoring.

God, what a cliche.

Right now, we're seeing what happens when a man with a gigantic profile has his ego hurt by a woman's rejection.

In 2016, Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle met for a drink in London. It was the first time they'd met, having previously only communicated online after Morgan followed a bunch of Suits stars on Twitter, and Markle thanked him in a DM.

"We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis and pints - we got on brilliantly," he explained on an Irish talk show.

"Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner, and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again - Meghan Markle ghosted me."

On this night, in 2017, Morgan said he thought Markle was a bit of a social climber. That narrative only got worse as time went on, as Markle became more famous, and as his rants garnered more and more clicks.

Let me... show you:

