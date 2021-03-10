Let's look back at Piers Morgan's controversial career now that it's finally caught up with him.

It's certainly been a big week for Piers Morgan.

On Wednesday, the journalist and television presenter officially quit Good Morning Britain after making controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a statement.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

On Wednesday, Piers Morgan stormed off Good Morning Britain.



Video via ITV.

Morgan's swift decision to leave Good Morning Britain came after the breakfast program received more than 41,000 complaints following comments the host made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Monday, Morgan disputed a number of Meghan's claims from the interview, including the Duchess of Sussex's admission that she went to Buckingham Palace for help after she started experiencing suicidal thoughts due to relentless criticism from the British tabloids.

"Who did you go to? What did they say to you?" he said.

"I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report."

But after years of criticising Markle for just about anything – including her mental health struggles – it seems Morgan couldn't handle receiving his own dose of criticism.

On Tuesday, Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford criticised Morgan for his ongoing vendetta against the Duchess.

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle," Beresford said.

"You've made that so clear a number of times on this program. A number of times. And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."