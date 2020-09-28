Ebonie met Tom on a dating app. When she rejected him, he sent her a voice message.

Ebonie Sanderson didn't think much of the polite message she sent off to a man, Tom, who'd she matched with on Tinder.
He'd been persistent throughout the day and insisted Ebonie come over that night. She apologised and politely let him know she was busy studying and was going to be home late.
That's when a flood of messages started on more than one of Ebonie's social media accounts.
Mamamia confessions: Tinder tales. Post continues below video.
"Who else are you f***ing?" one said.
Speaking to Mamamia, Ebonie said she pushed back, saying she was no longer comfortable seeing him and was sorry for wasting his time.
"Cya you ugly, fat time wasting w****," came one response, along with a number of voice messages.
In one, he called Ebonie a "piece of sh*t, and you're fat, and you're ugly, ugly on the inside and outside".
When she blocked him, he added her through another account to continue the abuse.
It wasn't confined just to Instagram either: On Snapchat, Tom said "I know you know, deep down, that you are below me. That there's a hierarchy in society... and the dysgenic like you are there to serve us".
View this post on Instagram
⚠️ WARNING: CYBER BULLYING, HARASSMENT, SEXISM, FATPHOBIA AND MISOGYNISTIC BEHAVIOUR ALERT!!! ***UPDATE: 1. An email from Tom’s CEO has been received confirming that he has been fired, effective immediately. The CEO did the right thing and acted quickly, so I kindly ask you to stop emailing them. 2. Unfortunately, more women have come forward that have experienced similar encounters of abuse and harassment from Tom. My dm’s are a safe place if this is also you. This is what happens when you say NO or call out a man for being disrespectful!!! You apparently earn yourself the right to get verbally abused and fat shamed on more than one platform. No I didn’t “ask for it” and yes, I’m entitled to change my mind and tell someone I’m not interested anymore because I feel uncomfortable and intimidated by ones aggressive and forceful nature. The worst part about this attack, is the fact that I felt the need to be nice when turning him down, telling him he’s good looking and will find someone else for the night and then apologising for feeling uncomfortable!!!! THAT IS A BIG PROBLEM If anyone comes across this man on dating apps or social media, please report him. I managed to video call and he answered and appeared to in fact be this very man in the picture... “Tom”. All I can say is what a privileged misogynistic PIG. I will never change my weight for anyone else but MYSELF!!!
"That night I was really upset and really offended," Ebonie told Mamamia.