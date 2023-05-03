We need to talk about the 'unforgivable sins' of Anne Hathaway.

It feels like a distant memory now, but once upon a time Anne Hathaway became the coriander of Hollywood.

For years, the 40-year-old actress has been both universally loved and at one time violently reviled, depending on which way the popularity pendulum happened to be swinging.

Anne's original entry into the public sphere was enchanting, which is no surprise given the fact that Disney was the puppet master behind her early career days.

The actress first came to attention in her debut film role as geeky school-girl-turned-royalty Mia Thermopolis in 2001’s The Princess Diaries.

It was one of those perfect career eclipses where film critics, movie-goers and media alike were all completely beguiled by the newly-minted young actress, who looked like a fairytale come to life. In those early years, of course, Anne had a get-out-of-jail-free card in the form of youth and sweet inexperience, attributes that will always allow you a certain level of cache as long as you remember to toe the line.

It was not until landing a major movie role in 2006, as frumpy writer turned glamorous magazine assistant Andrea “Andy” Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada that Anne was bumped up to true leading lady status. However, what should have been the making of her as an actress who was in equal parts as likeable as she was bankable, was actually the role that lit the tiniest spark in what would become a fire of hatred against the star.

While it is hard to believe that starring in a well-loved comedy could tarnish your personal brand, Anne and Andrea were never really separated in the public eye. Now, well over a decade after the movie was released, it was actually her co-star, the actor Stanley Tucci, who was able to pinpoint why Anne was the only member of the main cast who walked away from that production without an extra string of popularity added to her bow.