Subtle cameos and a very different plot: 14 things you didn't know about The Devil Wears Prada.

In 2003, Lauren Weisberger, a former assistant to Anna Wintour, released The Devil Wears Prada.

The book, which follows a young woman hired as an assistant to powerful fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, was loosely based on Weisberger’s experience working for Wintour, who has long been described as a “terse” and “emotionally distant” boss.

“It wasn’t a one-to-one portrayal,” Weisberger told the Daily Mail in 2010. “But of course my time at Vogue informed the book, there’s no denying that.”

In mid-2006, Weisberger’s book came to our screens, with Meryl Streep playing the ever-intimidating Miranda Priestly.

Now, over 14 years on since the film was released, Anna Wintour’s former right-hand man, American fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley, has opened up about what the film got wrong about Wintour.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Talley shared that unlike Meryl Streep’s character in the movie, Wintour would “never” throw her coat down when she came into the office.

“Anna Wintour has never thrown a bag or coat down – or I haven’t see it. She would not throw her coat down,” Talley said.

“She might hand it gently to an assistant to put in a closet, but she was not slashing her coat around like some bad, baby orca.”

Talley also noted that there are quite a few similarities between Priestly and Wintour.

“[Wintour] would ask assistants to go get things, like that Harry Potter book for her children,” she said.

“Make sure you get that book because she’s going to have it to take on the weekends. That was right.”