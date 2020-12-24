Where are they now? The cast of The Princess Diaries, 19 years later.

It's been almost 20 years since The Princess Diaries first hit theatres on August 3, 2001.

The Disney film, which was directed by Garry Marshall (the man behind Pretty Woman), introduced us to Mia Thermopolis, her cat Fat Louie, friends and foes from high school, and most importantly, Clarisse, Queen of Genovia.

In honour of the milestone anniversary, let's see what the cast are up to all these years later.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway played our favourite early '00s teenager Mia Thermopolis. She was 18 years old at the time.

Hathaway auditioned for the role during a flight layover as she was heading to New Zealand. The movie changed her life.