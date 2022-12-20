The Christmas Spirit is a (very tired) woman.

How are you going? Really?

It’s the week before Christmas and most likely, you are busy making sure that everyone is feeling really magical.

You’re probably still at work.

Maybe figuring out what to do with the kids every day since it's only week one or two of the longest holidays of the year, and you've strategically stacked as much leave as you can but there still seem to be a lot of... gaps.

Maybe you're in 'how-do-I-entertain-them-all-day?' mode, with art supplies half-abandoned all over the house and fractures already appearing in the best laid screen-time rules.

Video via Mamamia.

You've likely been making sure everyone in your family and your partner’s family has something thoughtful, ethical and not too shabby under a tree, Googling what to do with a ham, buying extra wrapping paper because there was that time you ran out on Christmas Eve and the last parcels under the tree came in newspaper. Shudder. You've spent the last few weeks doling out affordable but relevant presents to teachers and swim-instructors and taking "lunch-breaks" that coincide with end-of-year parties and you've been making sure you’ve got Kris Kringle for all the kids' mates who might give yours one.